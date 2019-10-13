Strictly star Dianne Buswell asks for support for her and Dev Griffin ahead of results show Dianne and Dev are a fan favourite and many are hoping to see them go all the way

Strictly star Dianne Buswell urged her fans to vote to keep her and Dev Griffin in the competition ahead of Sunday night's results show. The pro dancer took to Instagram Stories shortly after their dance on Saturday night and said in a short video with Dev: "Guys, I thought you did a great job Dev, please keep us in. He has so much to offer." Dev then added: "I don't want to go home yet!" The star also shared a photo of herself looking worried, and captioned it: "My scared face, please vote for us." Dianne and Dev had danced the Cha Cha Cha to Dancing With A Stranger, and while viewers at home thought they did a great job, the judges scored them lower than usual.

Dianne also shared a status on Twitter urging her fans to throw their support at them. She wrote: "Please help us stay in the competition guys not our best night but Cha Cha is tough and he worked so hard xxxx." Both Dianne and Dev are a favourite among viewers and many are hoping to see them go all the way in the competition. Voting has since closed, but fans won't be able to find out the results until Sunday evening. Along with fans at home, Dianne and Dev have been supported by Dianne's former Strictly dance partner and now boyfriend Joe Sugg, who has been rooting for them throughout the competition.

Dev and Dianne danced the Cha Cha Cha to Dancing With A Stranger on Saturday night

Joe has previously opened up about how he feels seeing Dianne dancing with a new partner during an episode of the official Strictly podcast, which he co-hosts with producer Kim Winston. Kim asked him: "What was it like watching Dianne with a new partner?" To which Joe replied: "It is strange, it is unusual, but you get so behind it. I think now as well, especially after last year, I am friends with all of them so you are watching and supporting everybody wanting them to do well."

Dianne previously told HELLO! that rather than be sad he was no longer performing on the show, Joe was "excited that he is still going to be part of it, because he gets to watch me every week!" The 30-year-old added: "Joe will definitely be one of my biggest supporters actually…. he won't be sad; he will be extremely happy for me."

