Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli to be replaced by this star next week

Strictly Come Dancing fans will see a familiar face back on the judging panel next! Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro is set to step in for Bruno Tonioli, who will be missing next week's live show due to "prior work commitments" with Dancing With The Stars in America. The beloved judge, who has appeared on the BBC show since the beginning, missed his first ever Strictly show in October 2017, before skipping another week in October last year too.

Although no one replaced him in 2017, American actor Alfonso take took his seat last year. A BBC representative confirmed: "Thirteen celebrity couples remain in the race to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2019. Each of them will take to the floor in a bid to impress the awesome foursome judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and returning guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro, in the studio, as well as viewers at home."

Bruno Tonioli will be in America next weekend

Alfonso - who played Carlton Banks in American sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air - will join head judge Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse on 19 October. Last year, the actor was a huge hit with the viewers, with many wanting the American star to be kept on the show. "Gonna start a petition to get Alfonso on Strictly every week. Who's in," said on tweeter, while another wrote: "I wish Alfonso was a permanent judge on Strictly 2018 he makes the show so entertaining xx" Even host Tess Daly remarked: "Can you come every week please Alfonso?"

