Katie McGlynn talks Sinead's heartbreaking final days on Coronation Street The next week of Coronation Street is going to be just heartbreaking

The next few episodes of Coronation Street are going to be hard to watch as Sinead Tinker deteriorates following her battle with cancer, just weeks after finding out that it has returned. In a new interview, Katie McGlynn has opened up about her character's exit from the show, and what to expect from her final days.

Katie opened up about Sinead's final episodes

Speaking about how her character will pass away at home with her husband, Daniel, and their baby son, Bertie, she said: "I think it's going to be very emotional watch. We found it difficult at times to film and I've felt like I've had to grieve a little bit but it's such an important issue to highlight. You do also still see a cheeky side to her, her personality still comes out which I like. You see a lot of love in that week, yes emotional trauma and sadness but a lot of strength and heart-warming moments."

Katie plays Sinead in the popular soap

She also opened up about the shocking reveal that Daniel has kissed Bethany during Sinead's illness, and how Sinead reacts when he comes clean. She said: "It really hurts Sinead. She's come to terms with the cancer as much as she can but she can't handle this. She's a strong person but she's devastated and you can see her health deteriorate quickly as a result of this revelation. It definitely takes its toll on her, she becomes very weak."

Katie also opened up about the reaction the storyline has had, revealing that she didn't realise what sort of impact the heartbreaking storyline would have. "It's been really positive," she said. "I've had lots of people coming up to me and contacting me on social media to tell me their stories. I've had a lot of thankyous which is lovely, one nurse messaged me to say that at the clinic where she works they've had a huge increase in the last three weeks of people going in for their smears and she thinks it's down to the storyline. I didn't realise what a big impact this storyline would have but I'm really grateful and glad it's making a difference to people."