Coronation Street has been cancelled for a week - find out why We'll have to wait a whole week between Corrie episodes

Bad news for Coronation Street fans! It has been revealed that the popular show will be off the air between Wednesday 9 October and Wednesday 16 October, meaning that viewers will have to wait for several days for their next instalment of the soap. This long break is due to the UEFA Championship qualifiers, as the show will be cancelled on Friday 11 October due to England's match against Czech Republic, and once again on Monday 14 October as ITV will instead by showing the England vs Bulgaria match.

Next week's episode will see Ali get himself into trouble

Ahead of the show's hiatus during next week's episodes, it is drama as usual in Weatherfield as Ryan becomes suspicious of Ali after spotting him asleep at a table in the cafe. He also discovers pills in Ali's pocket after bursting into Maria's flat to find Ali asleep while he is meant to be babysitting, with the fire alarm going off due to a burned pizza in the oven. Meanwhile, Sinead's health is rapidly deteriorating as she breaks it to her friends and family that she only has weeks to live during Bertie's first birthday party.

Sinead's condition begins to deteriorate

While she feels like she’s ruined Ken’s party, he assures that his only concern is for her and Daniel. Meanwhile, Sinead tells Daniel how sorry she is that she has to leave him but she knows Bertie will be in safe hands, and her husband finally surrenders to the tears. Fans were quick to discuss the heartbreaking storyline, with one writing: "The whole Sinead storyline is killing me," while another added: "Gonna miss Sinead, sure she's a bit ditzy but she's got a heart of gold and is an amazing wife to Daniel and mum to Little Bertie Such a sad story so many can relate to and @KatiexMcGlynn is playing a blinder."

