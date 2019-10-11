Why there is no Coronation Street or Emmerdale on tonight The ITV soaps are experiencing a schedule shake-up…

Friday night soap fans are in for a disappointing evening as neither Coronation Street nor Emmerdale will air on ITV tonight (Friday 11 October). The schedule shake-up means both soaps have been cancelled to make way for the Euro 2020 qualifiers, which sees England take on Czech Republic from 7pm on ITV instead – luckily fans can still get their soap fix with EastEnders on BBC One at 8pm.

The Euro 2020 qualifiers are scheduled to take place on ITV on Monday 14 October too so there won't be a new episode of Corrie until Wednesday 16 October. Announcing the news on Twitter, actress Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha Alahan in Corrie, said: "So you've probably noticed we're not on tonight or Monday. Don't worry we will be back on Wednesday with a brand new episode for you." On a positive note, Corrie will air a whopping seven episodes beginning the week of 21 October to make up for the schedule change. There will be an extra episode airing on Thursday 24 October at 8.30pm. Meanwhile, Emmerdale will show a special hour-long episode on Tuesday 15 October to make up for the previous week's missed episode and there will be an extended hour-long episode on Tuesday 22 October.

Next week's episode will see Ali get himself into trouble

Ahead of the show's hiatus next week, it has been drama as usual in Weatherfield as Ryan became suspicious of Ali after spotting him asleep at a table in the cafe. He also discovered pills in Ali's pocket after bursting into Maria's flat to find Ali asleep while he was meant to be babysitting, with the fire alarm going off due to a burned pizza in the oven. Meanwhile, Sinead's rapidly deteriorating health saw her break it to her friends and family that she only has weeks to live during Bertie's first birthday party

Fans were quick to discuss the heartbreaking storyline, with one writing: "The whole Sinead storyline is killing me," while another added: "Gonna miss Sinead, sure she's a bit ditzy but she's got a heart of gold and is an amazing wife to Daniel and mum to Little Bertie Such a sad story so many can relate to and @KatiexMcGlynn is playing a blinder."

