Countdown host Nick Hewer reveals why he rejected Strictly and I'm A Celebrity

The Apprentice star Nick Hewer has revealed he has turned down the chance to appear on hit reality shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity. The 75-year-old, who is famed for fronting Countdown, confessed he would "rather eat his own leg" than to take part in any of the shows. "Strictly came after me this year," he told Radio Times. "A charming woman asked me to a meeting and I said, 'No, you'll beguile me. And if I did the show, we would both be disappointed.'"

He also added: "I'm A Celebrity... asked me, too. I'd rather eat my own leg." Although he is reluctant to appear on these those shows, Nick did take part in Celebrity Bake Off last year. He also left The Apprentice in 2014 after being on the series for a decade. At the time of his departure, the PR expert said he thought it was the "appropriate time" to end his tenure, but said his exit was with "relief tinged with regret".

Nick has a long-standing relationship with Lord Sugar; the pair started working together in 1983 when Nick began promoting Alan's Amstrad brand. "I've been pondering my departure from The Apprentice for a while and have decided that year 10 is the appropriate time," he said in a statement. "So I leave with relief, tinged with regret. Anyone can do what Karen and I have been doing, but it takes stamina to follow the candidates week after week, and my stamina is not up to those long weeks."

He continued: "I've enjoyed being part of this wonderful television series for two reasons: firstly, because it's been fun and has opened up many unexpected opportunities for me, but more importantly, because I think The Apprentice is a truly valuable programme, teaching young people the basics of business – not in a classroom setting, but in a wonderfully entertaining format. And the winners each year validate the value of the show – talented, creative and hardworking young people, all of whom are making a great success of their business."

