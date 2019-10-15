Strictly fans vent their anger after show announces week 5 songs and dances Strictly Come Dancing has upset some viewers after last week's elimination…

It was a shocking week on Strictly last week after Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell were voted out of the competition after finding themselves in the dance-off alongside Aljaz Skorjanec and Viscountess Emma Weymouth. All four judges opted to save Aljaz and Emma, leaving fans of Dev and Dianne claiming the show was "fixed" because they struggled to vote for the latter. And it appears that viewers are still raging from the shock elimination judging by the comments after Strictly announced the songs and dances for week five of the competition.

Sharing the new routines for the 12 remaining couples on Twitter, some fans took the opportunity to express their continued disappointment at last week's elimination, with many comparing it to when the judges voted off Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara instead of lower-scoring couple Mollie King and AJ Pritchard in 2017. Many fans even claimed that the choice to use a song by Aston was a poor attempt at the show to try and appease angry viewers. One fan said on Twitter: "Including Aston isn't going to make us forgive the judges, it's just making me more cross!" Another added: "The irony of using a song by Aston Merrygold after what happened during the weekend..." And a third said: "Nice to see an Aston Merrygold song after doing the same to Dev as you did to Aston."

Strictly fans are far from happy at the moment

This Saturday's show sees Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, who soared to the top of the leaderboard after their passionate Tango last week, tackle a Salsa to Who Let The Dogs Out by Baha Men. Alex Scott and Neil Jones are performing a Charleston to Pump Up The Jam by Swingrowers and Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe will perform a Tango to Little Bird by Annie Lennox. Emma Barton and Anton du Beke will try their hand at the Paso Doble to Nothing Breaks Like A Heart by Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus. And last week's bottom two, Aljaz and Emma will try to redeem themselves with a Viennese Waltz to Saving All My Love For You by Whitney Houston.

Dev and Dianne left the show on Saturday

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice will slow things down with a Rumba to another classic Sam Smith song, Too Good At Goodbyes, and Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard will perform a Foxtrot to New York New York by Frank Sinatra. While Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer will be hoping to build on their scores by performing a Quickstep to Let's Go Crazy by Prince. David James and Nadiya Bychkova will tackle a Jive to Such A Night by Michael Buble, and Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse will dance a Cha Cha Cha to Get Stupid by Aston Merrygold. The Couples' Choice this week goes to Will Bayley and Janette Manrara who will dance contemporary to 7 Years by Lukas Graham.

Another highlight from the weekend will no doubt be Mike Bushell and Katya Jones' samba to Jump On It by Sugarhill Gang – which will no doubt please stand-in judge Alfonso Ribeiro, who is replacing Bruno Tonioli for the weekend, as it's the same song he and Will Smith famously danced to on Fresh Prince of Bel Air. We can't wait to see this!

