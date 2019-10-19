Why Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse won't ever favour sister Oti Mabuse Oti is partnered with Kelvin Fletcher on this year's Strictly

Strictly fans are loving new judge Motsi Mabuse, who has slotted in nicely to the BBC One dance show. Before the former professional dancer joined, fans were worried that her sister Oti Mabuse would get special treatment from her older sibling. However, even before the show started Motsi reassured fans that this wouldn't be the case, as it isn't the first time that she's judged Oti. The pro has previously competed on the German version of Strictly, Let's Dance, where Motsi has worked as judge for many years. Motsi also opened up about her attitude to judging her younger sister during an interview on Lorraine shortly after Strictly started. "I am going to judge her like any other dancer. Oti has done so well and I am so proud of her, and me being extra hard or me giving her extra points really would be disrespectful to what she's achieved. And I wouldn’t want to do that. This show isn't about me and Oti, it's about everyone," she said.

Strictly's Motsi Mabuse has judged sister Oti previously on Let's Dance

Oti is partnered with Kelvin Fletcher on Strictly and the pair are one of the favourites to win the competition, having managed to wow the judges each week with the former Emmerdale star's incredible dance skills. Most recently the pair danced a sizzling Rumba to Bill Withers Ain't No Sunshine, which received a standing ovation from the crowd. Kelvin and Oti scored nine points from each judge for their performance, and Motsi made her first reference to being Oti's sister, but jokingly telling Kelvin: "That's my sister, stop it!" Shirley Ballas, meanwhile, was left barely unable to speak, telling Kelvin she's never seen a male celebrity perform a Rumba quite like he did, especially for week three.

MORE: Oti Mabuse reveals she isn't happy with her sister for this reason

Strictly's Oti Mabuse is partnered with Kelvin Fletcher on this year's show

Kelvin wasn't even supposed to appear in this year's Strictly, being drafted in as a replacement for Jamie Laing at the last minute after he was forced to pull out of the competition due to a foot injury, which will see him in recovery for eight weeks. Oti has been more than happy with her replacement, while Jamie has been supportive of the pair, and was even seen cheering them on in the audience during week one of the show. The Made in Chelsea star has also been offered a place on next year's Strictly.

READ: Where the Strictly professionals go on holiday during their free time

Oti and Motsi with their sister Phemelo

Oti is incredibly close to her family and previously praised Motsi for inspiring her dancing. She told the BBC: "My family plays a big part in my role as a dancer and my sister was my first trainer. She’s still my role model and inspiration until this day. She was my first trainer, she taught me my first steps. My mum was my first coach, she coached me for my first competition. I’ve literally only looked up to my family, because we are so competitive as a family as well and they always aim to be the best."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.