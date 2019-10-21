Strictly star reveals disappointing news about what happens to the Glitterball trophy every year Where does the Glitterball trophy go when the cameras are off?

Have you ever wondered what happens to the coveted Glitterball trophy that is handed out every year on Strictly Come Dancing? The 2011 winner of the hugely popular show, Harry Judd, has revealed disappointing news about the trophy; that the winner has to hand it back almost instantly after the finale. Chatting on Sunday Brunch, he explained: "They give you the big [Glitterball] and then they take it straight off you and give you this tiny little one."

The Glitterball trophy gets handed back every year

Simon Rimmer joked about being voted off the show back in 2017, adding: "That's why I didn't bother winning!" Harry's McFly band mate, Dougie Poynter, revealed that something very similar happens with the I'm a Celebrity trophy, which he won back in 2011. He said: "You have to give that back. As soon as they cut and say you won, they're like, 'Yeah, we'll take that back now thanks'".

The trophy will be different this year

Strictly celebs will be competing for a slightly different version of the trophy this year, as going into the 16th series of the much-loved dancing show this year will mean that the space of the base for the winning celebrities name will be all filled up, as it only has 16 spaces. According to Radio Times, the BBC have confirmed that next year they will alter the trophy so that it will be a mounted on a bigger based to accommodate all of the future winners' names, and therefore ensuring that the Strictly champions' names since 2004 will remain on the trophy's base. No wonder the Strictly stars aren't able to take the trophy home, they probably wouldn't even be able to carry it!

