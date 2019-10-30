Strictly's Will Bayley and Janette Manrara break down in tears live on TV while discussing their shock exit Will didn't appear in last week's Strictly Come Dancing

It was announced on Wednesday evening that Strictly's Will Bayley had been forced to leave the show after an injury he sustained in last week's rehearsals failed to heal enough for him to participate safely. The 31-year-old, who is a World Table Tennis Paralympic champion, and his partner Janette Manrara both broke down in tears on Wednesday night's It Takes Two while speaking to presenter Zoe Ball. At one moment Will could barely catch his breath as he said: "To me, it meant more than just a show. I wanted to try and help people as well." Will did add that his leg was doing better, telling Zoe: "It's getting there. It's just not ready to dance on."

In a statement on Wednesday night Will said: "I'm gutted my Strictly journey has had to come to an end. I've loved being part of the show, and am so grateful for the phenomenal support we have received. I want to say a special thank you to Janette for believing in me and giving me the confidence to believe in myself. The things we achieved, from our Couple's Choice dance through to the lifts in our Salsa, will stay with me forever. I've had the time of my life."

Will and Janette couldn't fight back the tears on Wednesday night's It Takes Two

Professional dancer Janette added: "Absolutely devastated that Will and I will not be able to continue dancing. We made some incredible memories that I will never forget, and I am pleased to have shared them with such an inspirational person, whom I can now call a friend for life."

Janette could be seen wiping away her tears

Sarah James, an executive producer on the show, also added: "We are so sad that Will is unable to continue on the show. He is an incredible and talented person who has brought us some unforgettable moments this series - in particular his powerful and moving Couple's Choice routine. He will be greatly missed and we wish him a speedy recovery."

