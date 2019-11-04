Everything you need to know about Britannia series 2 The historical fantasy drama returns to Sky Atlantic this week

Britannia fans can celebrate as the brand new series is returning to screens very soon. After the dramatic ending of series one and the death of Cantii tribe leader, Queen Kerra, General Aulus and his Roman tribe continue to reign, but it seems there are still many out there that want to try and stop him. And the hope lies with one particular individual.

What is Britannia about?

Set two years after the Roman's successful acquisition of Britannia in series one, the new series will see the Celt tribes and Druids back again as they do all they can to overthrow General Aulus Plautius and his new queen, Amena. But the Celts and Druids can't defeat the Romans without the help of a certain individual. Cait, a young Cantii tribe member is being trained by outcast Druid, Divis, and is tasked with fulfilling a prophecy that will save Britannia from Roman ruling. However, the prophecy comes into jeopardy with the arrival of 'The Dead Man' that commences a battle between the Druids, risking their demise. Will this finally be the end of the Romans? You'll have to tune in to find out…

Cait is tasked with fulfilling the ultimate prophecy

Meanwhile, series two will also see the return of Phelan, who abandoned his Celtic tribe in series one. After discovering his sister, Queen Kerra's death when finding her head at a local market, Phelan decides to return home to fulfil the prophecy Veran placed on him in series one, but ends up betraying him by conspiring, unknowingly, with Harka.

Who is in Britannia?

Walking Dead actor David Morrissey returns as General Aulus Plautius as he leads their reign. Alongside Aulus, his new queen, Amena, is there to support the ruling and is played by Annabel Scholey (BBC's The Split). Tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and defeating the Roman reign is Cait, played by Eleanor Worthington-Cox. Once again playing Phelan is Green Wing actor, Julian Alistair Rhind-Tutt. Film and television heavyweights such as Zoe Wannamaker and Nikolaj Lie Kaas return to the series, and The League of Gentleman actor Steve Pemberton also joins the cast as Emperor Claudius.

Mackenzie Crook returns to the show taking on an extra role

Star of Pirates of the Caribbean and The Office, Mackenzie Crook reprises his role in the Sky Atlantic show as Veran, leader of the Druids and the underworld. But the arrival of his brother Harka from the dead (a new character to the show who Mackenzie Crook also plays) threatens to overthrow the Druids as he seeks revenge for his brother's betrayal.

What the writers say

With an all-star cast, an incredible backdrop and just as many twists and turns as series one, series two is shaping up to be just as gripping as the first. And with the dark but mesmerising plot, along with comedic one-liners thrown in too, it's looking like Britannia is not going to disappoint. Creators Jez and Tom Butterworth spoke on the new series at a Q&A for the new series, with Jez telling HELLO! and other reporters: "[with season one] if we're honest I don't think we knew what we were up to, it was all kind of new to us."

Steve Pemberton joins the cast for its second series

Jez, who co-wrote on the James Bond Spectre script, continued: "but once we got into the spirit of what we felt the show was about tonally and also understood all the brilliant actors we had, we thought that we'd push it or lean into all the things that we really enjoy, be it the darkness and the humour at the same time." We can't wait for its return!

Where to watch Britannia

Like the first series, Britannia series two will available to watch on Sky Atlantic, from 7 November. The show will also be available to watch on NOWTV.

