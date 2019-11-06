Strictly's Janette Manrara shares poignant post about looking after herself following shock Strictly exit The Strictly pro lost her spot in the competition following Will Bayley's exit

Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara has shared a poignant message on Instagram about looking after herself following her shock exit from the competition. The professional dancer was forced to give up her fight for the Glitterball Trophy after her partner Will Bayley had to withdraw his place due to a serious injury. And now it appears that Janette is going to use some of her unexpected free time to look after herself better after hinting she always puts others' needs before her own.

Sharing a photo of a quote on Instagram on Wednesday evening, which read: "If you want to be there for other people, think about the oxygen mask in an airplane. You need to make sure you are OK first before helping others." Janette captioned it: "I’m definitely guilty of sometimes forgetting to take care of myself first. I’m always thinking of others and wanting to help them in any way that I can. But just like putting on your own oxygen mask first, we need to make sure we take care of ourselves in order to really be able to share love and support with others."

Janette and Will are no longer able to compete

Janette and Will revealed at the end of last month that they would no longer participate in the competition after Will sustained an injury that failed to heal enough for him to participate safely. In a statement discussing his departure, Will said: "I'm gutted my Strictly journey has had to come to an end. I've loved being part of the show, and am so grateful for the phenomenal support we have received. I want to say a special thank you to Janette for believing in me and giving me the confidence to believe in myself. The things we achieved, from our Couple's Choice dance through to the lifts in our Salsa, will stay with me forever. I've had the time of my life."

Will's injury was too severe for him to continue dancing safely

Janette added: "Absolutely devastated that Will and I will not be able to continue dancing. We made some incredible memories that I will never forget, and I am pleased to have shared them with such an inspirational person, whom I can now call a friend for life."

