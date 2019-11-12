Emilia Clarke wants her rendition of Wham's Last Christmas to make Christmas number one Last Christmas is a celebration of George Michael's songs

Emilia Clarke has opened up about singing in her upcoming festive rom-com, Last Christmas, in which she sings Wham!'s hugely popular festive song. When asked if she'd like her song to reach Christmas number one at the premiere for the new film on Monday, she laughed and told HELLO!: "That would be hilarious! Sure!"



The Game of Thrones star previously opened up about doing her own singing in the film, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I don't do my own stunts but I do do my own singing. I was aware that that would be too much pressure for me to be like, 'It's George Michael! I'm singing to George Michael!' [But then] I kind of realised that the words that I was saying were so poignant for the character, and that I was telling her story, and it's just that George Michael was giving me the vehicle with which to do it." She added to NPR: "It was incredibly nerve-wracking, because I care so much about singing, and I'm genuinely at my happiest when I am singing."

Emilia is evidently a huge fan of Christmas, and chatted about what the time of the year meant to her to HELLO!, saying: "It means family, it means friends, it means alcohol and food! It's a good excuse for people to meet up and hug a lot." She also opened up about playing the role of Kate, a young woman who has had a difficult time after recovering from a major illness. She explained: "You just have to delve into the situation you find yourself. The character needed a huge amount of empathy which was very easy to bring to this storyline."

