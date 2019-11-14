The I'm A Celebrity contestants for the 2019 series have been revealed – but it's thought producers still have a few surprises up their sleeves. Andrew Whyment, best known for playing Kirk Sutherland in Coronation Street, was widely rumoured to be entering the jungle this year, but was noticeably absent when the official lineup was announced. It's being reported, however, that the actor is still taking part in the reality show, and will enter the competition as a surprise last-minute contestant. Last year, there were 11 I'm A Celeb campmates, but according to the Sun, there will be 12 this year, with Andrew and another unknown celebrity set to make it a dozen.

But, for the time being at least, Andrew appears to still have his feet firmly on British soil. On Tuesday, he took to social media to lament being 'dragged around' the shops by his wife to look at Christmas decorations. Alongside a selfie of the pair, the 38-year-old wrote: "Being dragged around @bentsgardenhome looking at the Christmas decorations @nicski26." His followers were quick to ask about the I'm A Celebrity rumours, with one remarking: "Shouldn't you be in the jungle, mate?!" A second added: "Thought you was a confirmed contestant, but not on yesterday's line-up? Possibly one of the late entries?", while a third joked: "I'm in a garden centre...GET ME OUT OF HERE!!!"

MORE: I'm A Celeb: Roman Kemp's hilarious luxury item revealed

Should Andrew enter the jungle, he'll find himself in good company. The other celebs taking part in the 2019 series are: Adele Roberts, Andrew Maxwell, Caitlyn Jenner, Ian Wright, Jacqueline Jossa, James Haskell, Kate Garraway, Myles Stephenson, Nadine Coyle and Roman Kemp.