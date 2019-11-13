I'm A Celeb: Roman Kemp's hilarious luxury item revealed Roman will be joined in the jungle by the likes of Caitlyn Jenner and Kate Garraway

Capital FM's Roman Kemp has revealed the one luxury item he'll be bringing into the I'm a Celeb jungle – a framed photo of One Direction's Harry Styles! As is often the case when celebrities go on reality shows, Roman, 26, has left his phone in the care of someone else while he's Down Under, and on Wednesday they hilariously posted a video of a former I'm A Celeb contestant Joel Creasey asking: "I can't believe why anyone would question why I would bring in a framed photo of Harry Styles. Harry Styles is perfect." Joel took part in the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity back in 2015 and was a hit with audiences.

The video was reposted on Roman's page with the caption: "Without his knowledge, I've replaced Roman's luxury item with this…" and fans found the thought of Roman finding a Harry Styles picture in his bag upon entering the jungle hilarious.

The video was shared on Roman's Instagram

Plenty left laughing emojis in the comment section of the video, and many more expressed their love for Harry. One wrote: "He is perfect!" and another added: "This would be me."

MORE: I'm A Celebrity star Kate Garraway reveals nightmare start to jungle adventure

Roman and his dad Martin Kemp

MORE: Kate Garraway is jungle ready in stunning tiger print maxi dress as she lands in Oz for I'm A Celebrity

Roman is best known for hosting Capital FM's breakfast show and officially announced that he'd be entering the jungle on Monday. On Tuesday, he shared a video to Instagram detailing his excitement. The young star said: "Hi! If you're watching this right now, I've got about ten minutes until I leave to go to the airport for I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2019."

He continued: "I've kept this secret for a while. Vick and Sonny, who I host Capital breakfast with, sorry I didn’t tell you. I thought it would be funnier if you just watched the show and realised that it's going to be someone else coming in on Monday. Rob Howard is going to be helping me out, he's going to be filling in. Thanks Rob for taking over from me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.