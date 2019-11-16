Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher has two very special guests on their way to watch him dance Kelvin is paired with Oti Mabuse

Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed that she and her boyfriend Ryan Thomas will be in the Strictly audience tonight to support their friend Kelvin Fletcher. In an Instagram video, filmed from the back of a car, Lucy teased her fans by saying: "So we're going out tonight and I'm going to give you one clue where we're going…" Corrie's Ryan can then be heard humming the famous Strictly tune before adding: "We're going to see our boy Kelvin Fletcher dancing. Go on Kelvin lad."

Lucy then confirmed: "We are on our way to Blackpool to watch Strictly!" We're sure Kelvin will be thrilled to see the pair in the audience. The Emmerdale actor is already in the seaside town and has been keeping his fans up to date with his rehearsals. It's important that he and partner Oti Mabuse get as many hours practising in as possible, after all, it was only last week that Oti revealed on It Takes Two that a lift almost went seriously wrong, adding that she "feared for her life".

Lucy shared the video on Instagram

The incident occurred when Oti and Kelvin were practising for their Salsa routine, and the professional dancer explained: "So when we were doing it, we thought, 'let's both have our hands up'. On Wednesday, he gets faster and I almost fly across the room… I was like, 'Oh my god, don't let me go!'" When host Zoe asked: "Were you in fear of your life?" Oti responded: "I was… Every week Kelvin starts slow, but then he progresses incredibly."

Kelvin and Oti are paired up on the show

We're sure the pair will do fabulously on Saturday's Blackpool episode.

