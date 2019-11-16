What is Strictly's Alex Scott's relationship with Jamie Redknapp?

Alex Scott is having an amazing time performing on Strictly Come Dancing at the moment, but when she's not Waltzing or practising the Quickstep, the retired footballer is a football pundit. Working for shows including Match of the Day Kickabout, Sky Sports and Sky Sports' Goals on Sunday, she of course has spent plenty of time with fellow pundits including former I'm a Celebrity star Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness, and recently opened up about her relationship with the pair.

She explained to The Sun: "I get on more with Jamie Redknapp because we have a similar sense of humour, but every time I’m in a studio with those different personalities, it helps me grow and be better." Addressing the viewers' opinion that Graeme doesn't like working with her, she added: "Every time I’m on screen with Graeme people say, 'He doesn’t like working with Alex,' but he’s like that with everyone! If Graeme has an opinion he sticks to it, and I love that he doesn’t treat me any differently from how he would anyone else he disagrees with. That shows the utmost respect. Off-camera he’s lovely and we're fine."

Alex has had a hard time working as a football pundit as she receives sexist comments "every single day". She told the Independent: "Twitter is there for everyone to see. I think I get it (sexist abuse) every single day now. I went through a stage over Christmas when it got hard to handle. At the time I was, 'right, I'm going to come off Twitter and move away from social media'. But then I thought that it has been my strong presence on social media that's allowed me to connect with fans and that by coming off Twitter I was allowing them to win. So that's when I put out a tweet saying, 'Actually, I'm not going anywhere and I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing.'"

Since Alex is single, she has previously denied reports that she is dating her Strictly partner, Neil Jones, telling HELLO!: "I'm single but it’s not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It’s not like I need to go searching for it." Neil added: "There’s nothing on our minds but the show – we don’t have time to think about anything else. I'm single but I haven’t even thought about dating. Coming out of a long-term relationship I’m just focusing on Strictly."