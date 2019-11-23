Motsi Mabuse shares sweet judges throwback snap from first live Strictly show The South African dancer has been a judge on Strictly for ten weeks now

It's been ten weeks since Strictly Come Dancing returned to our TV screens and where has the time gone? One person who can't believe it's been over two months already is brand new judge Motsi Mabuse, who shared a sweet throwback snap of her very first selfie with fellow judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood. Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, the sister of Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse revealed her excitement at what the remaining celebrities have in store for her during their next performance.

Captioning the happy snap, Motsi said: "Throwback to our very first selfie!!! Exactly two Months ago! Week ten what’s up????? Can’t wait to see what you all have prepared for this week."

Motsi has been a judge on Strictly for over two months

Last month, Motsi opened up about the thing that really surprised her when she joined Strictly – that viewers might not realise just how much is going on behind the scenes of the popular dance show. Chatting to HELLO! on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards, she said: "What surprised me the most, and I think it's really, really great, is that people aren't aware how much work goes on behind the camera. Everyone sees the glitz and the glam, but it's just amazing. The people and everything, it takes so much!"

Motsi's sister Oti is a pro dancer on Strictly

She also opened up about her time on the show so far, saying: "It's exciting I must say, it's a different show than it is in Germany, it's bigger here! It's a national television show for all and everyone has an opinion! But it's fun, it's beautiful, it's traditional, it's positive, I love it, and I love the dancing."

Despite being on the same show, Motsi revealed that she doesn't get to see a lot of her sister because of her rehearsal time. She said: "I never see Oti! I never see her! I see her on the dance floor or shortly at the after show – in the week she's in Strictly [rehearsals] so I hardly ever see her!"

