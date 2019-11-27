Amy Dowden and Karim Zeroual's emotional exchange after Strictly dance revealed after mics left on Find out what Amy said to Karim at the end of their routine

Amy Dowden and Karim Zeroual were emotional following their incredible contemporary dance routine on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday, which left them with an impressive score of 39 points. In a new clip, which revealed what the dance partners said to one another with the microphones left on, Amy sounded like she was on the verge of tears when she hugged Karim at the end of the performance, telling him: "Thank you. You're a star."

The routine was a tribute to Karim's mother and sister, and so the pair were devastated to find themselves in the bottom two on Sunday night's show. Karim posted a message about the situation on Instagram, writing: "I don't even know where to start with this but first thank you to everyone who has supported me so far. All of your messages and love literally keeps me going so thank you! Really, from the bottom of my heart."

READ: Strictly's Karim Zeroual breaks his silence after finding himself in the bottom two with Amy Dowden

The pair performed a contemporary routine

Speaking about the performance, Karim explained: "My contemporary dance meant so much to me, not only for the beautiful choreography but for the backstory too. It was my pleasure to share my moment with you all. A huge thank you to @lukas_mcfarlane who has been a massive inspiration to me and I’m so grateful and humbled to of worked with you and thanks to @amytomtom for helping us and being the best. You two are a force to be reckoned with!"

READ: Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker react to surprise elimination

The pair were unanimously saved by the judges after going up against Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard, and Karim sent Saffron a sweet message after she left, writing: "Having to be in the dance off with one of my bestie’s was awful. @saffronbarker you know how much love I have for you. You are crazy talented and the most amazing role model and you smashed every single dance with @aj11ace."