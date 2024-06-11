Amy Dowden reveals exciting news after confirming return to Strictly Come Dancing

Amy Dowden is opening up about her cancer diagnosis in a new film. Confirmed by the BBC, Fight of My Life will air in the summer, with a release date yet to be revealed.

"Six days after her diagnosis, Amy – from Caerphilly, south Wales - made the brave decision to allow cameras to follow her experiences whatever may unfold in coming months," explains the logline.

© Shutterstock Amy Dowden is hoping to spread awareness with a new documentary film about her cancer journey

"Amy was thrown into a world of surgery, chemotherapy, fertility treatment and uncertainty. Over 15 months, the film captures the difficult times, tough decisions and glorious moments like the Strictly family finding a way to include her in the pro dance in the final. We also see the unwavering support of family, fellow dancers, friends and the public who messaged in their thousands."

Ahead of the film's premiere, Amy has revealed why she decided to document her journey. "A year ago I was recently married and about to go on honeymoon, it was an exciting new chapter in my life, but finding a lump on my breast changed my life," she told the BBC.

© Getty Images The Strictly star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023

"I never thought at my age I would get cancer and, despite having family members and friends who were cancer survivors, had no idea just what the impact on my life would be.

"I've learnt so much about myself and what a cancer diagnosis means on this journey. I hope others find hope and strength from this film, and that it encourages everyone to check themselves, no matter what age you are."

Following her cancer diagnosis, Amy has made a point of sharing regular health updates with her fans and in February 2024 shared her "biggest accomplishment yet" – that a recent check had found "no evidence of disease."

© Instagram In February, Amy shared that a recent health check found "no evidence of disease"

Confirming the news on Instagram, Amy added that while she'll continue to receive a monthly injection for five years as well as regular checkups, she's looking forward to getting back on the dancefloor.

After taking a step back from season 21 of Strictly Come Dancing, it was announced this week that Amy will join the line-up of professional dancers for the 22nd instalment.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, she wrote: "I'm so happy and grateful to be back on @bbcstrictly. MY HEART IS SO HAPPY. The best team on and off the dance floor. I can't wait to be back doing what I love most in the world, dancing! Feel blessed and more excited than EVER. Bring it on! Thank you @bbcstrictly for your support always."