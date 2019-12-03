Love Island reveals first look at winter series - and we already can't wait Will the winter series be able to top the 2019 show?

ITV has released a first look at the Love Island winter edition, and we are already so excited to meet the new group of singletons guaranteed to be bringing drama into our lives in 2020! The official Twitter account for the hugely popular show posted a short clip of a contestant posing in sunglasses while watching a plane fly overhead, carrying a banner which read: "Do one, winter," while the iconic theme music played in the background.

Fans were delighted by the first hint at the upcoming show, with one writing: "IT'S GONNA BE BACKKKKK. Can't wait to argue with some people over this on here already." Another person added: "I am readyyyy! First show viewing party is needed." Although it is being filmed in January 2020, the new series will be filmed in South Africa, meaning that it will be as full as bikinis and swimming trunks as usual! Fans had mixed thoughts about the winter version, with one writing: "I'm still sad that #loveisland winter isn't gonna be up in the alps in a cute ski lodge with a hot tub and log fire, two seasons a year [of summer] is gonna burn out real quick." Another person added: "Do i think love island is a pile of [rubbish]? One thousand percent. And i gonna watch it every night without fail? One thousand percent."

Caroline has been flying back and fourth from South Africa

Another fan on Twitter pointed out that it won't be the same without a certain member of the Love Island 2019 cast, writing: "I'm so EXCITED for #LoveIsland to be back but can an islander EVER top Ovie?" Caroline Flack has confirmed that she will be returning to present the show, and admitted that she will have to be doing a lot of flying back and forth for the series. She said: "It’s a long old flight just to do that walking. It’s a 13 hour flight! I’ve got to go back and forth the whole time to do Aftersun over here... I’m really excited to get a winter holiday, because I hate being cold, so it’s come at the right time for me."

