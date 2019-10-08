Everything you need to know about Love Island's winter edition Excited for the whole new Love Island villa? Here's everything you need to know

The nights are getting shorter, and while usually that would mean that we are getting ready for Strictly Come Dancing and I'm a Celebrity – and of course this year is no different – it also means that we are getting ready for a whole new reality show – the winter version of Love Island! It doesn't look like we'll have much longer to wait for the new series, so here is everything you need to know about the upcoming programme…

Where is the winter Love Island based?

Unlike the summer series, which is based in Majorca, the winter series will be taking place in Cape Town – so no one will be swapping out their bikinis and swimming trunks for ski jackets and onesies just yet! Speaking about the upcoming series, the managing director of ITV Studios Entertainment, Angela Jain, said: "We love making Love Island for ITV2. The show's success is testament to the magnificent production team that decamp to Mallorca every year to deliver the award-winning show with its trademark warmth, wit and wide-ranging appeal. And now 2020 is going to have even more love than before."

Amber won the 2019 series

When will the winter Love Island air on television?

ITV have confirmed that the new series will air in 2020, but since it is the 'winter' version, we have to assume that the series will air in January, or February at the very latest. Luckily for us, this means we won't have to plan our entire lives around watching Love Island alongside Strictly AND I'm a Celeb.

Who will be hosting?

Caroline Flack will be strutting through Cape Town for the new series, and has opened up about how much she is looking forward to it, telling The Sun: "I literally cannot wait. [It] is going to be so hot. Probably the hottest one yet." She added: "Cape Town, can you believe it? Love Island's twice a year now, it's going to be mad." The show's narrator, Iain Stirling, will also most certainly be involved. Chatting on Good Morning Britain, he said: "Do you know what, it's gonna be an absolute blast. Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it's gonna be enjoyable."

Flack will be back

Can you still apply for the winter Love Island?

Oh yes. Keen fans of the show can still apply to go on to find love in Cape Town, with the closing date not being until 30 November 2019. Submit your applications, stat! Of course, producers will also be scouting people, and one man revealed to The Sun that he had been approached during a party; the scouts also revealed they were looking for distinct types of people for the show. He said: "I was asked if I was single and they showed me credentials from ITV2. I was a bit nervous about giving my name so they then showed me an email where they’d been asked to find 'types'. On there, it listed twins, goth girls and Essex lads."

There is still time to apply for the show

Who will be starring in the series?

There has been plenty of speculation on who might be going into the villa, since as we know, the series isn't always trying to find love for applicants as the producers will also source minor celebs to take part, with Dani Dyer, Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard all having celebrity connections before joining the villa. According to The Sun, model Ellis Iyayi is among those tipped to the joining the show, while former footballer Jay Munro is another name that's been mentioned.

Strictly AJ's brother Curtis starred in the last series