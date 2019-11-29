Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo that her one-year-old daughter took, and the little tot is quite the photographer! In the snap, Motsi's face can be seen in the bottom left-hand corner of the frame, but her daughter mostly captured the ceiling. The Strictly judge added the caption: "Another beautiful picture taken by my daughter, inspired by her granny." Motsi shares her daughter – whose name has never been revealed – with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk, who stays in Germany to look after their little girl while his wife is in London.

The 38-year-old is known for being fiercely private of her family life, but delighted fans earlier in November when she shared a cute video of her little girl. In the footage, the one-year-old was seen standing up by herself, dressed in a cute white polka dot T-shirt and matching leggings.

Motsi shared the hilarious photo on Instagram

Motsi splits her time between her home in Germany and London – where she flies to each Saturday ahead of the BBC One dance show. The former pro dancer leaves behind her baby daughter while coming to the UK for work, and the star recently opened up about her family life during an appearance on Lorraine, where she spoke about her decision to commute from Germany each week.

Motsi rarely shares photos of her daughter's face

She said: "I decided I have to travel because I have a little baby and I really don't want to stress her, so it's better to stress me. The thing is, people always feel like when the man has the baby, the guy is babysitting, but it's not – he's also the dad!"

While Motsi's daughter has been staying in Germany over the past few months, the doting mum has been taking her little girl with her on the current Let's Dance tour, which she is currently participating in alongside Strictly.

