Stacey Dooley took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she will be rooting for Amy Dowden and her celebrity partner Karim Zeroual in the Strictly Come Dancing final. In the video, shared with her social media followers, Stacey excitedly revealed that she had completed her last day at work for the year before wishing the Strictly finalists good luck in tonight's finale. She then shared another video, throwing her weight behind Amy and Karim for the win.

The documentary maker could be seen sitting in her living room as she said: "[I] wanted to say a very very good luck to the finalists! I will be cheering you all on. Enjoy it. Just soak it all up. I cannot believe it's been a year. Delighted for all of you." The 32-year-old then blew and kiss to the camera and waved before adding: "Also… go on Amy."

Stacey and her boyfriend Kevin Clifton were crowned winners of Strictly in 2018, so it's no surprise that the TV star is eager to find out who will be next to lift the glitterball trophy.

On Friday's It Takes Two, the finalists revealed to hosts Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal which routine they will be performing again for their third and final dance on Strictly. Kelvin and Oti will perform their week one Samba – which earned them 32 points – to La Vida Es Un Carnaval. Karim and Amy will dance their impressive Jive from Musicals Week to You Can’t Stop The Beat, and Anton and Emma will perform their Viennese Waltz to Send In The Clowns from week four.

Saturday’s show will open with a spectacular group number featuring the finalists, and as an added treat for viewers, the whole class of 2019 will return to perform one final group dance together. The three final couples will then take it in turns to perform their three routines. As usual, judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will be on hand to score each dance out of ten - but the real power rests in the hands of the Strictly fans at home, who must pick up the phone and vote.

