HELLO! recently caught up with Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian, who in October revealed that she was expecting her first child with husband David O'Mahony. But this time the conversation was strictly Strictly! The actress, who appeared in 2009's season of the hit dance show, opened up about the show's infamously fabulous costumes, and added that although they look incredible, they can be downright terrifying at times!

The mother-to-be explained that during her time on the show, she fell victim to the dreaded wardrobe malfunction, and even feared that she'd end up performing in her underwear! When asked whether she had experienced a funny costume moment on Strictly, Ali replied: "I definitely had a costume malfunction and that is a terrifying moment. It was my paso doble dress – it pinged open at the back – and luckily I didn't lose it. It wasn't one of the smaller numbers, so that was lucky. But yeah there is this moment when you think 'oh my god, it's going to end up on the floor'"

Thankfully, no one else noticed! The TV star added: "I don't think anyone did [see it happen]. I don't think anyone knew." As it happens, it was down to the impeccable work of the design team – who ensure that each piece is made to the highest standard. Ali continued: "The costumes are so well designed. You're actually quite safe in them because they're all based around a leotard and then everything else is attached, so it is on you – it's not really going anywhere."

Contestants are known for losing weight throughout the show due to the high-intensity nature of their dance routines, which means that the design team has to also take changing body shapes into account, as explained by Ali. "They have a design for you from the beginning. I remember going there for the day and spending hours with the costume department, and they really look at your body and what works. They design a storyboard for you for the show," said the 37-year-old.

The soap star even admitted that despite how beautiful the Strictly costumes look, there were some that she wasn't immediately taken by – particularly when they're as skimpy as Ali's salsa outfit was! The Bill star frankly explained: "Right at the beginning, I can't remember which week it was, early on, and they were like 'this will be your salsa outfit' and handed me the tiniest costume you've ever seen. At the beginning, you're like 'oh no, I don't think so.'"

She added: "But something happens and everyone kind of gets into it. The salsa costume was actually one of my favourites. I felt a bit like She-Ra."

Sadly for Ali, though, she wasn't able to take any of her costumes home with her, which the actress admitted she regretted, saying: "I wish I had because they are incredible and made for you. I nearly bought my samba one. I ended up wearing it on the tour. I didn't take it but I really wish I had."

