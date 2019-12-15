Strictly star Oti Mabuse had very special family member waiting for her after winning the show Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher were named the winners of the 2019 series of Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse was delighted on Saturday night as she was named the 2019 winner of the BBC One dance show, alongside her dance partner Kelvin Fletcher. And after picking up the Glitterball trophy, the pro dancer's aunt – who she is incredibly close to – was waiting to congratulate her backstage. The pair were pictured hugging as Oti was leaving Elstree Studios, having got changed into a comfy pink tracksuit for the rest of the evening. This was Oti's first time winning in her five years on the show, and she was visibly emotional as she heard her name being called out.

Oti's aunt wasn't her only family member there to support her on her special night. The star's sister, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse couldn't hide her delight as she watched her younger sibling compete in the final. Motsi was visibly moved as she watched Kelvin and Oti perform their show dance, and started to cry as she told them: "Well usually I go on about things. But you guys, I have no words. That left me…" After the show, Motsi also shared a number of messages from fans congratulating her sister and Kelvin on their win. Oti's husband, Marius Iepure, was also there to support his wife, as was Kelvin's wife Elizabeth Marsland.

The star is incredibly close to her family and was delighted when Kelvin surprised her during Blackpool week by flying her mum and godmother out from South Africa to watch her perform. Oti's mum had never seen her dancing live on Strictly before, and Kelvin's kind gesture was very much appreciated. Oti grew up in South Africa with her parents and sisters Motsi and Phemelo – who is an engineer. Oti has previously praised her family, in particular, Motsi, for inspiring her dancing. She told the BBC: "My family plays a big part in my role as a dancer and my sister was my first trainer. She's still my role model and inspiration until this day. She was my first trainer, she taught me my first steps. My mum was my first coach, she coached me for my first competition. I've literally only looked up to my family because we are so competitive as a family as well and they always aim to be the best."

