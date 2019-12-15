Strictly Come Dancing has finished for another year as Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse were crowned the 2019 champions on Saturday night. And while fans were delighted for the couple, many were upset when they realised that popular newcomer, judge Motsi Mabuse, won't be reuniting with the rest of the judging panel in the new year. While Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas will all be taking part in the Strictly tour, Motsi won't be, due to her work commitments in Germany. However, she is expected to make a return for the 2020 series of Strictly, which will commence next September.

Fans took to Twitter after Saturday's Strictly to praise Motsi and reveal just how much she will be missed. One wrote: "Omg Motsi I'm going to miss you so much in the meantime please can you come back to the UK, I don't know how I will cope." Another added: "Motsi I'm going to miss you, it's been great having you as a judge." A third commented: "Motsi has been the best judge this year! She is funny but also says the truth. I will miss you." In October, Motsi had announced that she wouldn't be taking part in the Strictly tour. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Hi guys just to clear the air I will not be on tour with @strictlycomedancinglive but looking forward to our very first tour in Germany after 12 years @letsdance."

Those set to take part in the tour include winner Kelvin and runners-up Emma Barton and Karim Keroual. Oti will also not be participating in the tour as it clashes with The Greatest Dancer, where she works as one of the judges. Instead, Kelvin will be partnered with Janette Manrara. Emma's partner Anton du Beke will also be absent from the tour, but instead the EastEnders actress will be dancing with Graziano di Prima. Amy Dowden, Saffron Barker and Aj Pritchard, Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, Alex Scott and Neil Jones and Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe will also all be touring the UK for the show. Adding to the line-up are professional dancers Luba Mushtuk, Karen Hauer and Dianne Buswell.

Motsi had previously judged sister Oti Mabuse on Let's Dance

Motsi has had a fabulous first season working on Strictly Come Dancing, and reflected on her time judging the 2019 series ahead of the final on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a photo of herself outside Elstree Studios, and wrote: "I just couldn’t sleep tonight lol. 12 weeks ago right at this very spot something happened in my life that I honestly never ever expected. It’s been an amazing journey that I have experienced, I still can’t comprehend. Let the FINAL begin. Super excited."

Motsi was overjoyed when her sister's name was called out as the winner, and she was visibly emotional and she wiped away tears of joy as she watched Oti and Kelvin pick up the Glitterball trophy. Motsi is incredibly close to her sister and Oti has previously praised her older sibling for inspiring her to dance. She told the BBC: "My family plays a big part in my role as a dancer and my sister was my first trainer. She's still my role model and inspiration until this day. She was my first trainer, she taught me my first steps. My mum was my first coach, she coached me for my first competition. I've literally only looked up to my family, because we are so competitive as a family as well and they always aim to be the best."

