Have you needed a crime drama fix since The Girl on the Train and Gone Girl? The upcoming film, which stars Amy Adams, Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore, is exactly what you need! The creepy psychological mystery thriller, based on a novel of the same name by AJ Finn, follows Anna, a woman who is unable to leave her house due to crippling agoraphobia, and becomes convinced that she sees one of her neighbours brutally murdered. But after the neighbour shows up, absolutely fine, Anna questions everything. Did her medication make her hallucinate? Or are her neighbours hiding something?

The new trailer has us seriously intrigued, and viewers took to YouTube to discuss the clip. One person wrote: "This movie is a mixture of Rear Window, Girl On The Train, Gone Girl, Vertigo, Shutter Island, Disturbia, Copycat, Side Effects, Panic Room & A Simple Favour and I hope it's just as good as most of those movies," while another added: "Was getting worried about this film after they decided to delay it to redo parts but it honesty looks incredible. Cannot wait to see it." A third person posted: "Oh look another role that [Amy's] gonna kill and it won’t be acknowledged by the academy."

READ: 6 best new films and TV shows on Netflix to watch this week

Amy plays Anna in the upcoming film

Although the film was due to be released in October 2019, several scenes of the film were reshot after test screenings revealed that audiences were reportedly confused by the ending. The Fox 2000 president Elizabeth Gabler told The Hollywood Reporter: "We're dealing with a complex novel. We tested the movie really early for that very reason. We wanted to make it better, and we’ve had Disney’s full support in doing that."

READ: Caroline Flack breaks her silence after Laura Whitmore takes over Love Island role