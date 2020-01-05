Everything you need to know about the Golden Globes 2020 Get all of the info you need about the 2020 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes is finally here, and we couldn't be more excited to see which of our favourite stars will be taking home the coveted statuette! From Marriage Story to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and from Succession to Big Little Lies, the evening is a celebration of all of the outstanding films and TV shows of 2019, but who will win big? Where can you tune in to find out? Who are the nominees? Find out everything you need to know here...

When are the Golden Globes 2020?

The Golden Globes will be taking place on Sunday night at the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. In the UK, the show will be starting at 1am, so unless you stay up to watch the action unfold on Twitter, we would suggest checking back to find out who won what (and of course, to find out Ricky Gervais' most outrageous jokes), in the morning!

Where can I watch the Golden Globes ceremony?

Like with the Oscars, the Golden Globes doesn't have a network provider in the UK, and so the show unfortunately won't air over here. For fans who want to check out the amazing outfits of the evening, the red carpet show will be available on the Golden Globes Facebook page, and of course we're certain that keen viewers across the pond will be sharing the highlights on Twitter! The winning speeches will generally also be available on the Golden Globes YouTube channel the following day.

Who will be hosting the Golden Globes?

Ricky Gervais will be hosting the show for the fifth time - and he is certainly a controversial choice! The After Life star is known for poking fun at the expense of his glamorous audience, even though most of them take it in their stride! Speaking about the gig on the Graham Norton Show, Ricky explained: "The first time I did it I thought, 'Shall I do it for the 200 egos in the room or for the 200 million watching at home?' It’s no contest, and I try and make it a spectator sport. I never do anything that terrible as it’s on network television, but I do have to show my script to a lawyer at the last minute. They don’t change anything because I know the law and what I can get away with. I’ve never libelled anyone, and I’ve never had a complaint upheld!"

Who will be presenting awards at the Golden Globes?

While Ricky will be hosting, there will also be a host of previous winners and nominees of the coveted award who will be presenting it to a new recipient. The stars who are confirmed to be taking the stage include Glenn Close, Salma Hayek, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Ana de Armas, Dakota Fanning, Rami Malek, Amy Poehler, Margot Robbie and Kerry Washington.

Who are the Golden Globes 2020 nominees?

Be sure to check back on Monday 6 January to find out who has won what! In the meantime, see the full list of nominees here:

Best Picture – Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

The Two Popes

Marriage Story

Best Picture – Musical/ Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Knives Out

Jojo

Rabbit

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best Actor – Drama

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress – Drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Best Actor – Comedy/Musical

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress – Comedy/Musical

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Supporting Actor

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Original Song

Beautiful Ghosts, Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats

Into the Unknown, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II

Spirit, Beyoncé, The Lion King

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Elton John, Rocketman

Stand Up, Cynthia Erivo, Harriet Best

Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Foreign Language Film

Parasite

The Farewell

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Best Animated Feature

Toy Story 4

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

The Lion King

Television

Best Series - Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Series – Comedy/Musical

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Limited Series

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress in a limited series or television motion picture