The Golden Globes is finally here, and we couldn't be more excited to see which of our favourite stars will be taking home the coveted statuette! From Marriage Story to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and from Succession to Big Little Lies, the evening is a celebration of all of the outstanding films and TV shows of 2019, but who will win big? Where can you tune in to find out? Who are the nominees? Find out everything you need to know here...
When are the Golden Globes 2020?
The Golden Globes will be taking place on Sunday night at the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. In the UK, the show will be starting at 1am, so unless you stay up to watch the action unfold on Twitter, we would suggest checking back to find out who won what (and of course, to find out Ricky Gervais' most outrageous jokes), in the morning!
Where can I watch the Golden Globes ceremony?
Like with the Oscars, the Golden Globes doesn't have a network provider in the UK, and so the show unfortunately won't air over here. For fans who want to check out the amazing outfits of the evening, the red carpet show will be available on the Golden Globes Facebook page, and of course we're certain that keen viewers across the pond will be sharing the highlights on Twitter! The winning speeches will generally also be available on the Golden Globes YouTube channel the following day.
Who will be hosting the Golden Globes?
Ricky Gervais will be hosting the show for the fifth time - and he is certainly a controversial choice! The After Life star is known for poking fun at the expense of his glamorous audience, even though most of them take it in their stride! Speaking about the gig on the Graham Norton Show, Ricky explained: "The first time I did it I thought, 'Shall I do it for the 200 egos in the room or for the 200 million watching at home?' It’s no contest, and I try and make it a spectator sport. I never do anything that terrible as it’s on network television, but I do have to show my script to a lawyer at the last minute. They don’t change anything because I know the law and what I can get away with. I’ve never libelled anyone, and I’ve never had a complaint upheld!"
Who will be presenting awards at the Golden Globes?
While Ricky will be hosting, there will also be a host of previous winners and nominees of the coveted award who will be presenting it to a new recipient. The stars who are confirmed to be taking the stage include Glenn Close, Salma Hayek, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Ana de Armas, Dakota Fanning, Rami Malek, Amy Poehler, Margot Robbie and Kerry Washington.
Who are the Golden Globes 2020 nominees?
Be sure to check back on Monday 6 January to find out who has won what! In the meantime, see the full list of nominees here:
Best Picture – Drama
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Two Popes
- Marriage Story
Best Picture – Musical/ Comedy
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Knives Out
- Jojo
- Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best Director
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Best Actor – Drama
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress – Drama
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Best Actor – Comedy/Musical
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress – Comedy/Musical
- Awkwafina, The Farewell
- Ana de Armas, Knives Out
- Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Supporting Actor
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The Report
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Screenplay
- Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
- Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
- Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Original Song
- Beautiful Ghosts, Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats
- Into the Unknown, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II
- Spirit, Beyoncé, The Lion King
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Elton John, Rocketman
- Stand Up, Cynthia Erivo, Harriet Best
Original Score
- Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
- Randy Newman, Marriage Story
- Thomas Newman, 1917
- Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Foreign Language Film
- Parasite
- The Farewell
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
Best Animated Feature
- Toy Story 4
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Missing Link
- The Lion King
Television
Best Series - Drama
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Series – Comedy/Musical
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Best Limited Series
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Billy Porter, Pose
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ben Platt, The Politician
- Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Andrew Scott, Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture
- Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actress in a limited series or television motion picture
- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon