Stars support Taylor Swift after she was banned from performing her own music

Taylor Swift has revealed that the founder of Big Machine Records, Scott Borchetta, and his collaborator Scooter Braun, have banned her from performing a medley of her old hits at the American Music Awards. Taking to Twitter with the caption: " Don’t know what else to do," Taylor explained the difficult situation, writing: "I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year."

Taylor released a statement about the situation

She continued: "Scott Borchetta told my team that they'll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I'm both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun."

Taylor can't play her old music for the awards ceremony

She concluded: "I feel very strongly that sharing what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate. The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished… I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That's it." Taylor was greeted with a huge amount of support from fellow artists, with Gigi Hadid writing: "Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is. Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!" Lily Allen added: "Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful, and people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment?"

