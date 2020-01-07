Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sad family news: 'We will miss you so very much' Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared heartbreaking news on Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones has announced the very sad news that the family dog, Figaro, has passed away. The fluffy white dog regularly appeared on the Chicago actress' social media account, and she posted two snaps of herself with the pooch following his death, writing: "Thank you my darling Figaro for all the years of your friendship and love. We will miss you so very much, sleep tight little one."

Catherine confirmed that Figaro had passed away

Fans were quick to offer their condolences, with one writing: "Oh, I’m so so sorry Catherine. He was such a little cutie. Sending you love and hugs," while another added: "Oh no sweet Figaro, how we will all miss that boy. He helped me so much last summer through the loss of my precious Ziggy, sending so much love."

Carys also shared a photo of their pet dog

Catherine's daughter, Carys, also shared a snap of little Figaro on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Will love you forever" next to the photo. Carys and her brother, Dylan, likely would have received the sad news together, having reunited over the festive period in Cape Town. The award-winning actress' children are incredibly close, and earlier in December, Dylan shared a post of himself and his sister back together after they had spent time apart, adding the caption: "Best friends united!" Carys posted the same photo, adding: "My brother and best friend is here! How I've missed you!"

Dylan and Carys have both been very busy over the past few months. In between her studies, Carys has been travelling around the world to destinations including Cuba and Italy – where she worked for Fendi on a fashion campaign with her famous mum. Dylan, meanwhile, has been studying at Brown University in Rhode Island, having started his second year there in September.