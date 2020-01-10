Death in Paradise is finally back on our TV screens after what seems like an eternity since the last series. Stars of the show have been busy filming season nine since November, packing up their life to spend weeks on end in the French island of Guadeloupe in the Lesser Antilles. Being so far away from home for so long, it's no wonder on set romances can occur – which, according to the show's executive producers, can be a good thing.

Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters, executive Producers Tim Key and Ella Kelly revealed that many members of the crew are actually dating, which makes it much easier for couples to stay together as it gets rid of the biggest obstacle of working on location on a popular TV show – the long-distance! "It's a long time to be away from home - some people only left a week or two weeks ago [from November] but the pluses are that you really bond with everyone that you're with," Tim told us. "Some people take their family out as well, like Tobi Bakare (who plays Officer JP Hooper) takes his family out, and quite a lot of the crew too," Emily added. "There's a few members of the crew that are actually together as well! In different departments, and that makes it [much easier]."

Death in Paradise season nine is finally here!

MORE: Death in Paradise co-stars react to Ardal O'Hanlon's departure

There's a very practical reason though why the popular BBC One show films in Guadeloupe, which you can't fly directly to from the UK. "Because it's a French department the currency is the Euro and we qualify for the tax rebate, so we can afford to shoot the show here basically," Tim revealed.

MORE: Death in Paradise season 9: everything you need to know ahead of the new season

"On top of that, the Guadaloupe regional council has always been very keen to have us so there's an organisation that promotes filming there and they've always been very helpful as well. So 50 per cent financial and 50 per cent - the moment you put a step there, you can see why we're there, it's just beautiful. A wonderful, beautiful place."

Death in Paradise season 9 returns Thursday 9 January at 9pm on BBC One.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.