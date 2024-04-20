Beyond Paradise star volunteers as next detective to replace Ralf Little - exclusive

Peter Davison has shared his predictions into who the next detective might be on Death in Paradise. The father-in-law of David Tennant plays the newest of Anne's (Barbara Flynn) love interests on the hit show Beyond Paradise, which follows the adventures of DI Humphrey Goodman in the small seaside town of Shipton Abbot.

Located in the same cinematic universe as Beyond Paradise, Death in Paradise is the sunny cousin to the Devon-based detective drama which recently seen the shock departure of Ralf Little as the show's leading man.

Speaking to HELLO! and other outlets about who might replace Ralph as the show's fifth detective, Peter, 72, said: "I'd certainly consider it... but I suspect he'll be a lot younger than me. I am getting rather fond of living my little life in southwest London, so I'm not sure how I would take to being away for four or five months during hurricane season in the Caribbean."

The show is filmed in Guadeloupe as the fictional Carribean island of Saint Marie. Having filmed his own Death in Paradise episode playing the writer Arnold Finch in 'The Wrong Man' episode in 2014, Peter has personal experience of the set and the unique challenges of playing the inspector.

© TV Times Former detectives Ben Miller and Kris Marshall in 2013

"It was lovely acting in Guadeloupe," he reflects. "I know that Ben Miller, who played [the inspector] the first time, found the schedule quite relentless in the end. And of course there's always a lot of words for them to learn. They've got the two-page denouement at the end of every episode."

There have been four detectives on Death in Paradise so far, and the latest detective Ralf announced his departure at the end of March after four and a half years as DI Neville Parker.

© BBC Ralf is focusing on his podcast tour since his time on the show ended

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: “If it was just a heart decision I would have wanted to do it for 20 more years. But just for the show and for my character Neville it just sort of felt like his story was finished and his journey deserved to be completed. He deserved a happy ending and it just felt right.”