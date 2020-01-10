Deadwater Fell: Everything you need to know about the David Tennant drama Are you going to watch the new show?

Channel 4's much-anticipated new show Deadwater Fell is just around the corner – and we are seriously intrigued about the new series which follows an investigation into the deaths of almost an entire family in a house fire. Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming drama here…

When is Deadwater Fell on?

The four-part show, created by Granchester writer Daisy Coulam, will air on Channel 4 on Friday 10 January at 9pm, and every consecutive Friday. It will be available to watch shortly after airing on On Demand.

What is Deadwater Fell about?

The official synopsis for the new show reads: "When a seemingly perfect and happy family is murdered by someone they know and trust, the small Scottish community they call home becomes riven with doubt and suspicion as those closest to the family begin to question everything they thought they knew about their friends." Sounds intriguing right?

Is there a Deadwater Fell trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it (and start forming your theories about the whodunit) here:

Who is in the cast of Deadwater Fell?

David Tennant stars at Tom Kendrick, a trusted GP who is accused of murdering his wife and three children, while Utopia star Anna Madeley plays his wife, Kate. Kate is a local teacher who is especially close to Jess, another major character in the series. Played by The Good Wife actress Cush Jumbo, Kate is in a relationship with Steve (played by The Terror's Matthew McNulty). A police sergeant, Steve has to face up to the tragedy which took place in the sleepy village. Speaking about his role, David said: "I read the first episode and was intrigued and compelled by these characters. I didn’t feel like I quite knew what everyone’s story was and that of course makes you want to know what happens next. I think Daisy created very real characters, very believable characters, and also characters that had a real history to them. That was immediately intriguing."

Where was Deadwater Fell filmed?

The show, which is based in the fictional village of Kirkdarroch, was primarily filmed in the Scottish villages of Dunlop and Kilbarchan, near to Glasgow. Speaking about filming there, David said: "It’s not anything like where I grew up, but it feels like a very recognisable place. I don’t know if that’s specifically Scottish but it’s the kind of community you could imagine being anywhere or in many places throughout Scotland."

