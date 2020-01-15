Strictly Come Dancing finalist Anton du Beke broke down in tears while talking about his twins on Wednesday's Loose Women. Appearing on the show as part of their fertility awareness week, the dad-of-two was discussing his and his wife Hannah Summer's journey to becoming parents, before struggling to contain his emotion.

WATCH: Anton struggled to contain his emotion

After a clip of the little ones dancing was shown to the audience from Anton's Instagram, the professional dancer was reduced to tears as his former Strictly dance partner Ruth Langsford handed him a tissue. How sweet!

The 53-year-old also opened up about the "gruelling" journey of IVF him and Hannah went through before they welcomed their twins in March 2017. "I'm delighted to be able to talk about it because it's such an incredible thing, being able to be a parent. Hannah and I left it a bit later, so we're slightly older parents," he told the panel.

Anton and Hannah pictured in 2017

The Strictly finalist and Hannah, who was diagnosed with endometriosis in her early twenties, decided together that IVF was their only option to have children. "We went to the clinic and discussed it. And we made the decision 'This is what we're going to do' and we were absolutely determined," he explained. "You go along and of course, the process is remarkable. I take my hat off … to Hannah and women in general doing this. It's an incredible thing. The pay-off is so great, of course."

Hannah and Anton reportedly met at a golf club in 2011 and dated for six years before they wed. In November 2016, Anton posted an adorable picture announcing that they were expecting twins on Instagram. The picture, which included a top hat and tiny dancing shoes, wrote: "We hear the 'tippety-tap' of tiny feet!" with Anton captioning the post: "Hannah and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting twins in the spring. We are over the moon!" That same year, the couple were said to have married in secret, after Hannah was spotted wearing a wedding band at the Chelsea Flower Show.

