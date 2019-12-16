Maura Higgins sparks speculation that she has replaced Caroline Flack as the new winter Love Island presenter Maura Higgins has hinted that she is involved in the upcoming series of Love Island

Although Maura Higgins is due to star in January's Dancing on Ice series, the star has hinted that she will be involved in the winter edition of Love Island. Sharing a snap of herself flying first class on Instagram, she wrote: "Off to the sun to shoot something very exciting." She then shared a saucy snaps of herself posing by a pool in a stunning villa, and used the winter Love Island's slogan in her caption, simply writing: "Do one winter."

Will Maura be back on Love Island?

Fans were quick to ask her whether she would be taking over from Caroline Flack following the recent news that the Love Island presenter had been arrested for actual bodily harm. One person wrote: "I really hope this means what I think it means," while another person added: "Are you replacing Caroline because if you are it is going to be amazing." HELLO! has reached out to ITV for comment.

READ: Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn breaks silence on her feud with Love Island's Maura Higgins

Maura is in a relationship with fellow former Love Islanders, Curtis

Caroline has maintained her social media silence following her alleged arrest on 13 December. A police spokesperson shared a statement with Metro which read: "Caroline Flack of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December. This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted. He was not seriously injured." A spokesman for Caroline told Sky News: "We confirm that police attended Caroline's home following a private domestic incident. She is co-operating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons."

READ: Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard squash breakup rumours in the best way possible

Fans spoke about their shock at the news, with one person tweeting: "Expecting Caroline Flack to be sacked from Love Island after being arrested for assaulting her boyfriend. We know that would happen if it was the other way round."