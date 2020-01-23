Orlando Bloom to play Prince Harry in new royal comedy seen through the eyes of Prince George The cartoon will follow the royals as seen through Prince George's eyes

A new cartoon series has been commissioned featuring the royal family as seen through the eyes of Prince George. The Prince is inspired by Family Guy writer Gary Janetti's Instagram account, which satirises the royals, and it already has a stellar cast including Alan Cumming and Orlando Bloom.

British actor Orlando will be the voice of Prince Harry in the series, while Condola Rashad will portray Meghan, and Tom Hollander will be the voices of both Prince Philip and Prince Charles. Gary Janetti will be the voice of Prince George, while Prince William and Kate will be voiced by Iwan Rheon and Lucy Punch. Alan, meanwhile, will play George's butler Owen, and Frances De La Tour joins as the Queen.

The series is written and executive produced by Gary and produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Each episode will see George find his path as a young royal in modern times, "from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family's corgis to going to primary school with non-royals".

In a statement about the show, Gary said: "I'm thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne." The 53-year-old has worked on Family Guy since 1999 and was also the executive producer of Will and Grace. He now has almost one million Instagram followers who love his satirical approach to royal news, with celebrity fans including Chrissy Teigen, Drew Barrymore and even Patrick J Adams, who played Meghan's husband in the legal drama Suits.

"We're so excited to bring the world Gary's created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know - that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet," said Sarah Aubrey of HBO Max. "We can't wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square." It is yet to be revealed whether the series will also air in the UK.

