Caprice Bourret hits the ice with new skating partner - watch video here

After Caprice Bourret failed to appear on Dancing on Ice on Sunday, fans were concerned she might not be back on the ice this week. But a video tweeted by freelance choreography coach Katie Stainsby on Wednesday morning proved she was back in rehearsals with the man who appears to be her new partner, three-time Swiss national champion skater Oscar Peter. Katie, a former DOI pro, shared the short clip of her and Oscar on the ice, which was captioned: "Morning".

It was announced on Sunday that Caprice and Hamish would no longer dance together

In the tweet that accompanied the video, the coach wrote: "7:00 am on the ice in Blackburn, now on the way down south to the beautiful @CapriceBourret_ @OscarPTR busy skating bees." Caprice retweeted the post, adding the message: "Can't wait to meet u xxx." The model shocked viewers on Saturday night, when she didn't appear on the show as planned. Host Holly Willoughby then made the surprise announcement that Caprice and her DOI partner Hamish Gaman would no longer be performing together.

Holly said: "Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week. As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week." Viewers were quick to take to Twitter to express their shock and to speculate about what might have happened behind the scenes.

Caprice has also been photographed leaving rehearsals with Swiss champion Oscar Peter

One posted: "Does anyone actually know what happened with Caprice and Hamish? That was the oddest announcement ever." Another wrote: "You can't just say Caprice and Hamish have parted ways but you hope she'll be back next week. What does that mean!! Has she had a diva strop and said she doesn't want to dance with him or what? Clear up the confusion please." A third remarked: "Want to know what happened between Caprice and Hamish. Come on ITV, spill the tea."

The broadcaster confirmed to HELLO! on Monday: "We're pleased to say that Caprice is back on the ice today in training, and very much working towards returning to the show on Sunday night." Later that day, the star was snapped leaving rehearsals with Oscar.

