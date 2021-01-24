Why did Caprice split from pro skater Hamish during Dancing on Ice? The model famously swapped pro partners during DOI 2020

Dancing on Ice is finally back on our screens after what feels like an eternity away – and while it's already lost one celebrity and seen more stars struggle with injuries, we can't help but remember the drama that surrounded last year's series.

TV star Caprice Bourret was originally partnered with pro skater Hamish Gaman – who is skating with former Corrie star Faye Brookes this year – but they mysteriously "parted ways" in the second week of the series – much to the surprise of viewers at home.

While it was claimed at the time that Caprice would reveal the reasons behind their separation after the series, fans are still waiting. So we've dug up everything we know so far on why Caprice and Hamish split…

Why did Caprice and Hamish split?

This is the question on everyone's lips, with the exact reason behind Caprice and Hamish's sudden split still uncertain. Reports suggested that Caprice felt like Hamish was pushing her too hard, while others claimed that she had been branded a "lazy diva" and that their relationship had become "unworkable". Other insiders claimed that Caprice had complained about Hamish's "gaslighting" behaviour but ITV strongly refuted these claims.

Caprice split with skating partner Hamish after two weeks on the show

What did Hamish say about the split?

Hamish broke his silence on Twitter in January 2020, cryptically hinting that "the truth always comes out in the end" after admitting he was "not okay". He said in a statement: "Hi Everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I've been overwhelmed by your love and support - it's brought me to tears at times.

"Honestly, I'm not okay, but I'd like to thank Amelia, my pro family and ITV for doing all that they can to support me. I'm comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end, and I hope we can focus on the skating again now."

Neither Hamish nor Caprice have revealed why they really split

Caprice and Hamish's split reveal

On Sunday 19 January 2020, co-host Holly Willoughby broke the news live on air, saying: "Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week. As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains one of the members of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week." That following Monday, ITV confirmed to HELLO! that Caprice would continue in the competition with new pro skater Oscar Peter

Caprice quit DOI soon after she parted ways with Hamish

Why did Caprice quit Dancing on Ice?

Despite a new skating partner, Caprice announced after four weeks in the competition that she was hanging up her ice skates for the sake of her mental health following her fall-out with Hamish.

In a statement, Caprice's team said: "It’s true that Caprice is no longer participating in Dancing on Ice. It’s been a hard few months and she’s had to keep silent for contractual reasons.

"Her mental wellbeing has been affected over the last two months and recent stories leaked to the press are not only salacious but extremely hurtful. Now she’s taking some time to recover and look after herself and her family."

