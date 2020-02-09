Dancing on Ice pro Matt Evers has been impressing judges with his skating partner, Steps band member Ian 'H' Watkins, with their amazing moves. The duo have made history by becoming the first same-sex pairing to perform on the show, and both have spoken out about how much dancing with each other has meant to them. But how much do we know about Matt's home life? Find out more here…

While Matt was previously married to a woman, he came out as gay in Attitude magazine ahead of the 2018 series of the ice skating show. He explained that his uncle was openly gay and was disowned by his family as a result. He said: "I didn't know I was gay at the time, but when he was dying it hit me really hard that he didn't know the love of his mum, my grandmother. They were strict Catholics at the tip of the Bible belt."

He continued: "I wasn't aware of why his passing and the thought of him never being accepted by his own family hurt me so much until I realised I was gay. It's scary, the difference between generations." He added: "I live my life by example, and I want to show young people that what you feel or how you were born isn't something bad."

Relationship with Ian Watkins

While Matt keeps his personal life very private, and so it isn't clear whether he is dating anyone, he has suggested that love could be in the air with his Dancing on Ice partner, H. Chatting to The Sun, the US skater explained: "I'm very much a professional. I've never had the chance to have a 'showmance' because I'm a gay man and I've always skated with females. This is the first situation that could potentially spur something. At this stage I am so focused on making sure we're getting our job done, I haven't looked at the social aspect of our relationship. I haven't looked at him as a potential partner outside the rink but I'd never say never. He is a lovely man."

However, H has kept things platonic, telling The Sun: "It’s skating, not dating, right? I mean, he’s handsome, totally, but I’m keeping it very professional. Because if I snogged him or something happened it would completely devalue what I’m trying to achieve. What we are doing is bigger than us and bigger than the show. It’s a message."