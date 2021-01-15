Dancing on Ice judges reveal two stars struggling with training for surprising reason Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan are two of 2021's celebrity contestants

Dancing on Ice's judges, Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill, have revealed who is struggling the most with training - and it is because they are both such perfectionists!

Chatting to HELLO! and other publications via a webinar, Jayne and the show's co-host, Holly Willoughby, were discussing Jason Donovan's skills on the ice, with Holly saying: "One of our showmen, Jason Donovan, he’s no stranger to the stage and performing... he’s such a professional and perfectionist, in a way, he’s putting himself under a huge amount of pressure."

Jayne agreed, saying: "I think he does want to get everything absolutely right. He’s a bit similar to James Jordan in that way that they have to get it perfect [and when they're not] they get frustrated with themselves. As a great singer, performer, entertainer, he’ll want to be just as good on the ice as well."

Phillip Schofield added: "It’s been a bit of a leveller... I think Denise Van Outen thought she be a better dancer but the skating has caused a bit of an issue." Christopher agreed, saying: "Denise has done everything I think in show business and she’s such an amazing, talented, entertainer but you strap some blades to your feet, put yourself on slippery stuff and it’s a whole new ball game.

The judges said that Denise has found it a challenge

He continued: "But you’ve got to learn those basics of skating and I think Denise has found that challenging because she wants to do everything that she can do on the stage or on the ballroom and yet bring it to the ice and, again, it’s just another challenge."

