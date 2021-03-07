Phillip Schofield has not 'discussed' divorce with wife Stephanie The Dancing on Ice host came out in February 2020

It's been over a year since Phillip Schofield bravely came out as gay, but the Dancing on Ice host still has no plans to divorce his wife of 27 years, Stephanie Lowe.

MORE: Who is Phillip Schofield's wife? Everything you need to know about Stephanie Lowe

In February 2020, the TV star admitted he had let his sexuality "consume" him for several years in an emotional Instagram post.

In part, it read: "You never know what’s going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield reveals he is gay

Speaking on Chris Evans's podcast How To Wow in October 2020, Phillip admitted that their marriage is a "work in progress". He said: "I'm still married to Steph. There is a great deal of talk of divorce – we have not discussed that at all."

The This Morning presenter added: "With divorce... that has not been discussed. We are picking our way through and however that works and it’s a work in progress. I am a work in progress. Steph is a work in progress."

Phillip and Stephanie have been married for 27 years

When asked by Chris how long he will continue to wear his wedding ring, Phillip continued: "That is a very good question, Chris. I don't know. Because I am still married to Steph.

"It is not in my nature to hurt people and so I have to reconcile myself with the fact that I have done that. Indeed I have done that and I tried very hard not to.

SEE: Phillip Schofield's family photos: Dancing on Ice star's wife and children

READ: James and Ola Jordan: why we have a new favourite to win Dancing on Ice

"I also say, is it possible to come out and not hurt your wife? No of course it isn't. My greatest concern is that she is okay."

Phil and Stephanie share two daughters

The presenter married Stephanie in March 1993, and they are proud parents to daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24. Speaking to co-star Holly Willoughby earlier this year about his wife, Phillip said: "Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met.

"My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up."

READ: Dancing on Ice relationships: from emotional breakups to happy marriages

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.