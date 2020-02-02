Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt: see their relationship in photos The Dancing on Ice stars confirmed their romance in January

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt have been creating happy memories since they started dating after being paired up on Dancing on Ice back in October. And after remaining quiet about their relationship at first, the couple are now happily shouting about it on social media and national TV. Appearing on Friday's Lorraine, the couple revealed it was an "instant attraction", with Kevin saying: "When we first met four months ago, everything happened very quickly, it absolutely did. I certainly knew straight away that was it, yeah." He added: "Everything's been great, everything's gone really well." We can certainly see from their Instagram posts that the couple are heading in the right direction, let's take a look at their relationship through their own photos…

Before the couple became public, Brianne hinted that romance had blossomed when she introduced Kevin as her skating partner back in December. Sharing an affectionate photo of them on the ice, Brianne wrote: "Very excited to announce my skating partner for this series of @dancingonice is..... @kdkilbane77 Training has been going really well and very excited for the future......." At least now we know why she was so excited…

Brianne was dropping some pretty major hints before confirming what we all already suspected. At Christmas she shared a sweet image of herself, Kevin, and a friend enjoying a lobster dinner, and her arm was wrapped around the former footballer's shoulder. She captioned the snap: "Christmas dinner with these Irish boys was a treat. #oysters #lobster #calamari and plenty of champagne."

Once news was out that Brianne and Kevin were a real-life couple, all eyes were on their first skate. While they didn't make the top of the leaderboard, Brianne certainly sang her boyfriend's praises. Writing on Instagram, she said: "Couldn’t be prouder of this man @kdkilbane77 for going out and smashing it on Sunday. Also- a massive thank-you to absolutely every single person who has supported us and voted to help us stay another week. We honestly couldn’t have done it without you."

Kevin and Brianne's relationship is certainly getting serious as the pro-skater has introduced him to her daughter Gracie. The Canadian even has a cute nickname for the trio, "the three musketeers." Aww!!

Kevin and Gracie certainly appear to be bonding well, with the three-year-old enjoying a skating session with him and Brianne in January.

Kevin and Brianne made their red carpet debut at the National Television Awards last month. The couple certainly scrubbed up well and Brianne admitted the evening was made all the better for Kevin being by her side. "Always a pleasure to attend one of my favourite evenings at the NTA’s. Even better to have this handsome man next to me @kdkilbane77." Kevin returned the favour and complimented his love, writing on Instagram: "Great night at the NTA’s with this beaut and the @dancingonice gang!"

Love has certainly blossomed between Kevin and Brianne. Sharing a lengthy statement on Instagram to celebrate his birthday on Saturday, Brianne gushed about her "handsome devil." Sharing a montage of images of the two of them, she wrote: "To my Life Changer, Hero & partner in crime. HAPPY BIRTHDAY my handsome devil. I can’t even begin to describe how much you mean to us and how much I’m blessed and thankful each and every single passing day... Kev.., I’m so proud of the man you are and what you stand for. I look up to you in every way and admire you...The last few months have been the best few months because of you. You’ve changed our lives and I couldn’t have done this journey without you... (I know you hate that word) Thank-you for coming into my life and making me feel things I could never imagine. Thank-you for being you. Don’t ever change. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You’re SO loved by So many people Kevin, don’t ever forget that. X @kdkilbane77."

