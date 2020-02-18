Jennifer Garner has given an incredible insight into her parenting style in a new video posted on her Instagram account. The 13 Going on 30 actress was captured on camera cutting out paper shapes to create a collage of a snowman, an activity she used to do with her children when they were younger to help keep them entertained. While they are now all too old to be participating in art sessions with their mum, Jennifer still very much enjoys doing them – with or without her children! In the caption, she wrote: "If this holiday morning finds you at home with little ones – this video of my family's favourite lazy morning tradition is for you. If you think me making snowmen by myself is creepy…"

In the footage, Jennifer said: "This is my favourite thing to do with toddlers, except the problem is, that my toddlers have grown up." She then joked that her finished snowman looked like a toddler had created it themselves. Fans adored the video, and many offered to send their children over to make crafts with Jennifer. One wrote: "I have an idea – I'll send my sweet ones to you and you will have someone to make a snowman with! Win, win," while another added: "Can you come over and do this with my toddlers please?" A third commented: "You do you, Jen! No judgment here! Besides, I think your snowman looks fabulous!"

Jennifer shares children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The pair have remained on good terms since their divorce and are often pictured together with their kids. Last Mother's Day, Ben paid tribute to Jennifer, revealing that she was the most "incredible mother" and had shown him the true meaning of love. While Jennifer has many projects on the go, her priority is being a mum. The star recently spoke out about parenthood during an annual conference, INBOUND, held by HubSpot in Boston, where she was a panellist in October. She said of motherhood: "I really can't complain about my kids. They're pretty awesome. They humour me. But I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mum."

On having learnt to balance work and family life, she added: "It used to be [just] what you can get, first. You're just so grateful to have a job, and leave the restaurant. And then it's what job would fit in the hiatus of Alias, and be just something different from what I was doing nine months a year. And then it became about how to surprise myself. I'm always driven by writing, so I do quirkier movies more than big, bold ones. Then it became about my kids' schedule, and being pregnant and nursing and where my husband was working, and how to fit it all in. And now it's whether they can shoot in LA while my kids are in school."

