Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec reveals Pasha Kovalev is returning to the dancefloor - details The Here Come The Boys tour will kick off this summer

Strictly Come Dancing fans can rejoice! Pasha Kovalev will be reuniting with fellow professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec for this year's Here Come The Boys tour. Taking to his Twitter page on Monday to confirm the exciting news, the BBC show's former dancer shared: "So excited to be dancing with my friend Aljaz Skorjanec, Sam Salter, Michael Dameski and the cast of Here Come the Boys 'Kings of Dance!'"

WATCH: Strictly Pros Say Goodbye To Pasha

In a video shared on the main Twitter page, Aljaz revealed: "Pasha is coming back! Finally, it's been a long year since we've seen Pasha dance on-screen and on-stage. I'm really really excited to be dancing with one of my best friends." The 29-date nationwide tour will kick off on 13 June at Southend's Cliffs Pavilion, continuing across the country before concluding its run at Bournemouth's International Centre on 17 July. The dance spectacular is set to feature elements of "ballroom, Latin, commercial, contemporary, ballet, acro and tap, tap dancers and more."

MORE: Strictly's Pasha Kovalev enjoys surprise reunion with this celebrity dance partner

Pasha, who welcomed a little girl called Maven with his wife Rachel Riley in December, announced his departure from Strictly in February 2019, leaving fans completely devastated. At the time, the 40-year-old - who joined the Strictly family in 2011 - said in a statement: "After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching 4 finals lifting 1 glitter ball, it's time for me to find a new challenge and so I've decided to make last year - my final season on Strictly."

Aljaz Skorjanec and Pasha Kovalev are reuniting

The star added: "I've had five fantastic years, full of wonderful memories, thanks to the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is. The biggest thanks go to all the members of the public who've supported me so much over the years - I look forward to seeing you on the Strictly Pro-Tour this spring, and for many future adventures to come!"

MORE: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev take baby Maven to a very special place

In 2014, Pasha lifted the Glitterball trophy with the late Love Island star Caroline Flack. He has also come in second position with Kimberley Walsh and Chelsee Healey, and has also danced with the likes of Ashley Roberts, Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood and Chizzy Akudolu.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.