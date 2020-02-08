She's now a fully-fledged social media star, so it's no wonder Dianne Buswell suffers for her art. The Strictly Come Dancing pro revealed the painful lengths she goes to in order to make enjoyable content for her followers – and it doesn't look fun. Sharing a video on Instagram, the pro dancer suffered an embarrassing fall whilst trying to film a TikTok video to Christina Aguilera's hit Genie in a Bottle. Standing on the end of a bed, Dianne playfully pretended to climb into a lamp, when in reality she was standing on a stool hidden behind it. But as she writhed about, cheekily smiling to the camera, she suddenly lost her balance and crashed down on the ground – hard!

Dianne Buswell suffers embarrassing fall

Sharing the moment on her Instagram Stories, she captioned the clip: "I'm alive, don't worry. Boy did it hurt though." In the next clip, she revealed her injuries, a bruise on her shin and a painful-looking graze on her ankle. Talking over the video, she said: "So there are the war wounds from my last TikTok. I have like an instant bruise here, a little bit of skin's come off and that's going to be a massive bruise right here… Wow, Dianne!"

That looks painful!

She later shared the video as a post on her page, captioning it: "It’s ok we can all laugh about it! I am alive and well! This is such a Dianne thing to do, maybe I should leave the genie part to @dev." Dev Griffin was Dianne's partner in Strictly 2019 and one of their most memorable performances was when the Radio 1 DJ dressed-up as the genie from Aladdin, complete with blue body paint!

MORE: Strictly star Dianne Buswell wows fans with her latest short hairstyle in new photoshoot

Bruising quickly started to appear after her fall

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg respond to marriage and pregnancy claims

It's been a busy few months for Dianne, who has been on the Strictly tour and promoting her own tour with boyfriend Joe Sugg. The Joe and Dianne Show kicks off in March and YouTube star Joe recently revealed that flyers for the show have now been printed. Last month he shared a photo of himself and Dianne taken moments before the redhead was set to take to the stage at London's O2 Arena, which he captioned: "They have flyers here already for The Joe and Dianne Show! Very surreal moment but so exciting. Get your tickets now!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.