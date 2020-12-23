First Dates couples who have stayed together after meeting on the show It was true love for these couples who met on this Channel 4 show!

After what feels like forever, First Dates is back on our screens and as if it couldn't get any better - it's a festive special. Fred Sirieix and his team are heading to the British countryside to celebrate love in perfectly Christmassy location.

We can't get enough of watching the blossoming romances (and occasional disasters) made by the singletons meeting for the very first time.

While we only see their first ever date, many couples from the show have gone on to continue dating, move in together and get married – and some have even welcomed their first child together! Check out some of the pairs from previous seasons who have lasted the test of time…

Liberty and Pearse

Liberty strutted into the First Dates restaurant early last year determined to find love – and she did! On her date, she met stockbroker Pearse and, after a tricky start, the two had a connection, and have been together ever since.

Dan and Adam

Lovebirds Dan and Adam met on the Channel Four show back in 2014 and instantly hit off, becoming a viewers favourite from the show. The pair then fell in love and got engaged on Christmas Day the following year – how sweet! They even re-visited the First Dates restaurant to celebrate their engagement and were said to be planning a wedding in South Africa.





Greig and Shaun

Things couldn't have been worse for Greig on his first stint on First Dates after his rude date told him he didn't find him attractive and that they should cut the date short. Luckily, the show's bosses got him back onto the show, where he instantly hit it off with soul mate, Shaun!

The couple revealed that they were engaged back in 2017 and tweeted the show's official account with the happy news, writing: "Remember seeing us earlier this year? Well last week I asked Greig to marry me, and he said yes! Can't thank you enough for everything! Shaun. #FirstDates."

Ibiba and Aaron

This pair had a great time on the show together back in 2016, and welcomed their first child together – a daughter – in April 2017. Speaking about finding love on the show and beginning a family together, Ibiba told the Mail of Sunday: "It's true that our meeting and the speed with which we've started a family is certainly far from traditional.

"And it is hardly ideal to do everything so fast. But that is the nature of modern Britain. Things move at a much faster pace these days… Our decision to go on First Dates was the best of our lives. Very few people are lucky enough, as we are, to be able to sit down and watch over and over the very first second we set eyes on each other. We both genuinely believe it was practically love at first sight."







Lauren and Dan

After a nightmarish experience the first time she went on the show, when she was paired with DJ Terry Turbo who asked her bra size, Lauren ended up finding love with Dan, who also appeared on the show but in season five.

The pair now have their second child on the way, and she told HELLO!: "Having [our son] Jude in our lives is the best, Dan's party days of jäger bombs and late nights are over. We are all tucked up in bed by 8pm most nights."

Doreen and James

Older couple Doreen and James wanted to find love again after Doreen's husband left her after 46 years, and James' wife passed away. During the episode, Doreen said: "It didn't take us long to get to know each other," while James added: "Well, we haven't got long to take, have we?" According to reports, the couple are still going strong after meeting on the show, lovely!

Hema and Ajai

This pair might not immediately have hit it off on the show – but it just goes to show that first impressions aren't everything! The cute couple have been going strong since first meeting in 2016, and recently moved in together.

Ahead of First Dates returning to Channel 4 (and on their anniversary), Hema shared a gallery of sweet snaps of the pair, writing: "9th April 2016, 9pm I walked into the #FirstDates restaurant and met you. Not sure how we didn't fall asleep as it approached our bedtime, but we talked and laughed all the way till midnight!"

Will and Fran

Will and Fran had the country saying 'aww' after they both revealed that they have always been single, and then found love together! The show confirmed that the couple went for a second date, and according to Fran's Twitter, the pair are still very much going strong since meeting in 2017.

She also confirmed to a fan that the pair were indeed moving in together following 2017's Christmas special. She also regularly shares snaps of herself with Will on Instagram, and jokily posted a photo of him in a banana shirt back in March, writing: "So not hot to trot."

