A moving tribute was paid to Love Island star Caroline Flack during BBC's Sport Relief on Friday. As a photograph of the late television star appeared on screen, Paddy McGuinness began: "Recently we lost a much-loved member of the Sport Relief family." The former Take Me Out host continued: "Caroline Flack was always a huge and very active supporter of everything this charity does and she gave so much of her time and talent to help others and she’ll be greatly missed. We send all our love to her family." Caroline tragically took her own life at the age of 40 on 15 February.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island's touching tribute to Caroline Flack

Caroline was laid to rest on Tuesday in a private funeral, and on the day, many of her famous friends took to Instagram to honour her. Olly Murs posted a sweet clip showing him kissing Caroline on the cheek during their time presenting The X Factor together. He wrote: "Today was so hard but you know what goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you Caz until we meet again." Last week, Olly revealed how much he misses his friend during an emotional appearance on Loose Women. Speaking through tears, he said: "It's tough, I never thought I'd never see her again. I love her to bits and I miss her."

MORE: Olly Murs pays heartbreaking tribute to Caroline Flack on the day of her funeral

Caroline died in February

MORE: Joe Swash shared a secret message for Caroline Flack in Dancing on Ice final

The Love Island host's boyfriend Lewis Burton, who was a former tennis pro, also marked the day in a moving way, sharing a black-and-white photo of the couple together, writing: "My little angel… I will love you forever." Other stars including Amanda Holden and Strictly's Janette Manrara posted photos showing them wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a sketch of Caroline and the words 'Be kind'.

Stacey Solomon, meanwhile, posted a photo of her holding hands with her boyfriend Joe Swash – one of Caroline's good friends. She wrote: "Today it doesn't feel right to be on social media... so from me and the boys, we hope you have a good day. Hold your loved ones close, give them all of the cuddles you have in you, and let them know how much you need them in your life... You never know when they really might need to know. Love you all."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.