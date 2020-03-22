The sweet way the Queen will stay in touch with her family amid Covid-19 The Queen and Prince Philip are currently social distancing at Windsor Castle

The Queen will be keeping in touch with her family via video calls while social distancing at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip, it is understood. According to The Telegraph, Her Majesty will be given instructions on how to make and receive calls to stay in touch with her loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Palace aides will be setting up video conferencing at the residence in the next few days.

The Queen will be taught how to video call

The monarch released a statement regarding COVID-19 on Thursday, writing: "As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."

The Queen continued: "At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal. We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months."

Several important events in the royal's diary have been cancelled following the outbreak including the Japan state visit, the royal garden parties in May and the Maundy Service in April. Unfortunately, the Queen's beloved event, the Royal Windsor Horse Show, has also been cancelled. Show director Simon Brooks-Ward said: “Following government guidelines stating that mass gatherings will not be supported by emergency services and recent announcements regarding social distancing, it is with enormous regret that we have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel Royal Windsor Horse Show, Royal Windsor Endurance and the Edwardian Pageant."

