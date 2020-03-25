Jamie Oliver appeared on Wednesday's This Morning via video link to chat to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the importance of getting kids into cooking, when he was unexpectedly joined by his youngest son River, three! The TV star, also known as The Naked Chef, gave viewers plenty of meal ideas with his brand new Channel Four show Keep Cooking and Carry On - with the help of adorable River and big brother Buddy, nine, who is also a keen cook.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's son Buddy joins him in the kitchen on This Morning

After Buddy could be seen in the kitchen with his dad, host Holly said: "Buddy's a brilliant chef isn't he, I've been watching you on Instagram and I've been very impressed with your cooking skills you're definitely a chip off the old block, following in your dad's footsteps, do you love cooking?" to which the little one responded: "Yeah!"

On Buddy joining him in the kitchen, chef Jamie explained that the nine-year-old, who he shares with wife Jools, was helping him make lunch. "Buddy's just making salad that's his job, he's got some green leaves, he's going to chop up some tomatoes a bit of cucumber... and a bit of dressing." He added: "It's perfect timing for me because all hell is about to break loose… so we're just doing lunch - basically this is the dog house!"

Buddy often cooks with his dad Jamie

Soon after Buddy appeared, Jamie's youngest child, River, also joined his dad. "Come say hello, River," began Jamie, prompting Holly to gush: "Oh my gosh, you have gorgeous children, well done!" The father-of-five and TV star was discussing the importance of encouraging children to get involved in cooking and food, something he's hoping to achieve with his new show.

"I wasn't desperately trying to get Buddy on the box or anything like that, but the idea that kids can cook, that kids are amazing - like we celebrate them on Britain's Got Talent for dancing and all these crazy beautiful things, but actually using a knife, respecting a knife, hot things, danger, science, biology, kids always eat things when they grow it... so I think we might reconnect with food in a really important way."

